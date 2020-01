MUMBAI (STL.News) Suven Life Sciences Ltd (Exchange Ticker: 530239) is demerging its Contract Research and Manufacturing Services business, which will then be merged with Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd, an unlisted wholly owned subsidiary of Suven Life Sciences Ltd.

On account of above scheme of arrangement, effective at the open of Tuesday, January 21, 2020, below changes will be made to the following S&P BSE Indices.

