S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces the Reconstitution of S&P BSE Indices

MUMBAI (STL.News) Asia Index Private Limited announces monthly reconstitution results for the S&P BSE SME IPO and S&P BSE IPO indices. The reconstitution will be effective at the open of Monday, May 18, 2020.

Please note there is no change for the S&P BSE IPO Index.

