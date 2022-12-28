S&P 500 finishes below 3,800; Dow, Nasdaq also fall as December selling continues

With just two trading sessions left in 2022, cautious action continued to dominate Wall Street on Wednesday. The major averages lost ground, as energy stocks led a broad-based retreat. The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) finished -1.4%, the S&P 500 (SP500) closed -1.2% and the Dow (DJI) ended -1.1%. For the S&P 500, this represented the first close below the 3,800 mark since Nov. 9. As it stands, the S&P 500 has fallen more than 7% since the end of November. However, this would be far from the worst monthly performance of the year. The S&P 500 slumped more than 9% in September and posted larger-than-8% declines in both June and April. Stocks have trended lower throughout December, as investors have worried about the Federal Reserve’s hawkish projections and the threat that the central bank might be forced to continue to hike interest rate into the face of a slowing economy. This momentum has carried over into the final week of the year, which will likely continue to be marked by low volume and limited catalysts. The action in the bond market was muted. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) rose 3 basis points to 3.89%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) dipped about 1 basis point to 4.36%. On the economic front, the market digested a new round of housing data. November pending home sales recorded another decline, falling 4% for the month. This steeper-than-expected slide followed a 4.6% drop in October. In another economic release, State Street’s investor confidence index dropped to 75.9 in December versus a reading of 90.3 in November.

Among active stocks, Tesla (TSLA) finally managed to finish higher despite the overall downward trend of the day. This broke a seven-session losing streak for Elon Musk’s EV maker, which ticked off a 52-week low set early in the session. Cathie Wood was among the investors bargain-hunting in TSLA.