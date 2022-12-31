S&P 500 ends brutal year on a gloomy note with a nearly 6% fall in Dec.

The S&P 500 (SP500) ended 5.90% lower at 3,839.50 points for the month of December, final figures showed on Friday, closing out a turbulent year for markets which saw the benchmark index slump nearly 20%. Its accompanying SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) shed 6.19% for the final month of 2022. This was the 19th time since 1950 that the S&P 500 has seen a negative price return in December. After gaining for two straight months on anticipation that the Federal Reserve would slow down its pace of rate hikes, December proved to be difficult for U.S. stocks, with hopes of a year-end “Santa Claus” rally largely diminishing. Moreover, Treasury yields advanced for the month, with the 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) rising 27 basis points to 3.88% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) adding 10 basis points to 4.43%. “Stocks sputtered to finish off the year as hopes of a Santa Claus rally – the last five trading days of the year and first two of the new year – fade. You can blame some of it, perhaps, on tax-loss harvesting. More broadly, though, concerns grow regarding a recession at some point in 2023,” analyst Mike Zaccardi told Seeking Alpha on Friday. “The fourth quarter reporting season begins in just two weeks when JPMorgan reports. Meanwhile, interest rates keep rising despite inflation worries subsiding and growth risks climbing. December’s stock market swoon was almost certainly led by the steep rise in Treasury yields, despite a falling U.S. dollar,” he added. The Fed at the end of its final policy meeting of the year on December 14 downshifted from a run of four straight 75 basis point hikes to 50 basis points. However, the central bank also said that it sees more rate increases ahead in order to combat elevated inflation. It increased its median projection of the federal funds target range to rise to 5.1% next year, compared to its 4.6% expectation earlier. Along with the Fed, Europe and UK‘s central banks also turned more hawkish in their December meetings. On top of that, the Bank of Japan unexpectedly widened its yield-curve control in a surprise move that was widely seen as the beginning of a potential end to its ultra loose monetary policy. The commitment shown by the banks across the world have elevated fears of a recession next year, even as data during the month painted a picture of a U.S. economy that has yet to be affected by the Fed’s rate hikes. December’s economic calendar saw, among other things, an unexpected increase in the November ISM services PMI index, a key gauge of strength in the services sector; a jump in October factory orders; and the final measure of Q3 GDP growth being revised higher. The data signaled that the economy continued to remain robust. In a bright spot, November consumer prices and core consumer prices came in cooler than expected. On the jobs front, the latest jobless claims report spurred a brief rally on the penultimate trading day of December after it pointed to signs of softening in the resilient labor market. All 11 S&P 500 (SP500) sectors retreated in December, led by growth and heavyweight sectors Consumer Discretionary, Technology and Communication Services. Defensive sectors Utilities and Health Care fell the least. See below a breakdown of the monthly performance of the sectors as well as their accompanying SPDR Select Sector ETFs from Nov. 30 close to Dec. 30 close: #1: Utilities -0.77%, and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) -1.30%. #2: Health Care -2.05%, and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) -2.28%. #3: Industrials -3.11%, and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) -3.45%. #4: Consumer Staples -3.11%, and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) -3.42%. #5: Energy -3.16%, and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) -4.04%. #6: Financials -5.43%, and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) -5.81%. #7: Real Estate -5.47%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) -5.89%. #8: Materials -5.81%, and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB) -6.13%. #9: Communication Services -7.85%, and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) -6.83%. #10: Information Technology -8.42%, and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) -8.47%. #11: Consumer Discretionary -11.31%, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) -11.64%. Below is a chart of the 11 sectors’ YTD performance and how they fared against the S&P 500.

