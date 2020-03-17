Southwest Washington man Mathias Douglas Kane charged with making anti-Semitic threats against neighbor

(STL.News) – A 48-year old La Center, Washington man was arrested today on a criminal complaint charging him with cyberstalking and two counts of interstate threats, announced U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran.Mathias Douglas Kane was arrested late yesterday without incident outside his home. KANE will make his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Tacoma at 2:30 today.

According to the criminal complaint, KANE made online threats against a neighbor who took in KANE’s 13-year-old child when the child needed a place to live. On multiple occasions in January 2020, KANE posted personally identifying information about his neighbor online and threatened to harm her. KANE posted anti-Semitic comments and threatened to harm state Child Protective Services (CPS) workers, members of law enforcement and Jews. KANE identified himself as a White Nationalist and used a screenname and images involving NAZI symbols.

On two occasions KANE was contacted by law enforcement regarding his access to weapons. KANE denied possessing firearms, but refused to allow law enforcement to search his home. KANE posted multiple times about manufacturing guns and ammunition and his access to firearms parts. A search of his home and vehicle last night did not recover any firearms.

The charges contained in the complaint are only allegations. A person is presumed innocent unless and until he or she is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Cyberstalking and making interstate threats are both punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

The case is being investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the La Center Police Department.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE