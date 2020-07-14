Southwest Iowa Man Robert Matthew Justice and Woman Sentenced for Distributing Meth

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced on July 8, 2020, Robert Matthew Justice, age 41, of Glenwood, was sentenced to 156 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release and his co-defendant, Stacey Madonna Morrison, age 44, of Council Bluffs was sentenced to 61 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release by United States District Court Senior Judge James Gritzner for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The sentencing was the result of an investigation by Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Safe Streets Task Force into methamphetamine trafficking in Western Iowa and the Omaha Metro Area. The investigation revealed that methamphetamine was being brought into Western Iowa by Justice, who then provided it to Morrison and others for distribution in Pottawattamie, Mills, and Fremont Counties.

In March of 2020, Justice and Morrison entered guilty pleas to Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Safe Streets Task Force. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

