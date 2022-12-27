Southwest Airlines stock slides after spate of holiday cancellations

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) shares lost altitude on Tuesday after winter storms grounded score of flights on Christmas weekend. According to flight-tracking website FlightAware, the major airline canceled nearly 3,000 flights on Monday, amounting to 71% of scheduled flights. In addition to cancellations, 16% of scheduled flights were delayed, leaving only 13% of flights on time. On Tuesday, 62% of flights have already been canceled. Major hubs like Chicago and Denver have been hit particularly hard with delays and cancellations reaching into the thousands combined. Adding to customer ire at the latter airport, Southwest Airlines representatives reportedly announced that checked bags would travel to final destinations even as flights carrying their owners were cut. The travel chaos quickly spread via images and videos on social media and led to outcry about the airline’s handling of holiday travel weekend. The outcry also reportedly came from a flight attendants union, which called for modernization of technology to avoid similar disasters in the future. While other major airlines including Delta Air Lines (DAL), United Airlines (UAL), and American Airlines (AAL) saw similar levels of delays, the cancellations figures were not nearly as dire. For example, Delta canceled only 276 flights on Monday, amounting to about 9% of scheduled flights. United (UAL), and American Airlines JetBlue Airways (JBLU), meanwhile, canceled 5% and 6% of scheduled flights, respectively, and American (AAL) canceled only 12 flights total. Each airline relied far more heavily upon delays to mitigate damage from the inclement conditions. The disparate cancellation rates prompted a probe by regulators on Tuesday. “The U.S. Department of Transportation is concerned by Southwest Airlines’ disproportionate and unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays as well as the failure to properly support customers experiencing a cancellation or delay,” the agency said in a statement. “USDOT will closely examine whether cancellations were controllable and whether Southwest is complying with its customer service plan as well as all other pertinent DOT rules.” Shares of Southwest Airlines (LUV) slid 3.93% in Tuesday’s premarket trading. By contrast, many of their major airline peers pushed higher on Southwest’s pain on Tuesday. Read more on the airline’s recent agreement with its customer service union.