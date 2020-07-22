Southfield Woman Wins $318,141 Fantasy 5 Jackpot from the Michigan Lottery

Michigan (STL.News) A Southfield woman feels “very fortunate” after winning a $318,141 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the March 14 drawing to win the big prize: 17-19-20-23-25. She bought her winning ticket at the Shell gas station, located at 24839 Greenfield Road in Southfield.

“I had to do a lot of double checking when I saw I had matched all five numbers,” said the 48-year-old player. “I don’t play often, but I remember a friend once told me: ‘You can’t win if you aren’t in the game.’”

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim her big prize. She plans to invest her winnings for her retirement.

Each Fantasy 5 play is only $1. For an additional $1 per play, EZmatch may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a chance to win up to $500 instantly. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $110,000 in the nightly Double Play drawing. Fantasy 5 players select five numbers from one to 39. Players who match all five Fantasy 5 numbers drawn win a jackpot that starts at $100,000. Fantasy 5 drawings are held seven days a week at 7:29 p.m.