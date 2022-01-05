South Korea – Wartime Sex Slavery Scandal

Will so-called comfort women get any compensation?
(STL.News) South Koreans are marking 30 years since they began weekly protests against Japan’s wartime sex slavery scandal.
The protesters say they want a sincere apology and compensation for thousands of women who were victims of human and sex trafficking.
Seoul and Tokyo reached an agreement in 2015, and Japan agreed to pay almost 9 million dollars to victims and their families.
But last year, a South Korean court and the Unification Ministry concluded it was not enough – increasing tensions between the two nations.
How’s this affecting ties between Tokyo and Seoul?
Presenter: Kim Vinnell
Guests
- Mallika Iyer, Global Network of Women Peacebuilders
- Seijiro Takeshita, Professor of Management at University of Shizuoka
- Craig Mark, Professor of International Studies, Kyoritsu Women’s University
- Se-Woong Koo, Publisher of Korea Exposé, an independent media outlet
SOURCE: Al Jazeera News via YouTube