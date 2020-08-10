South Georgia cocaine Alfonzo Jamal Lewis trafficker sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

(STL.News) – Alfonzo Jamal Lewis has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for trafficking five kilograms of cocaine in 2015.

“Illegal drugs destined to poison communities in southwest Georgia were stopped by our federal and state law enforcement partners,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “Their outstanding work resulted in the seizure of a half-million dollars’ worth of cocaine and a lengthy term of imprisonment for a career drug dealer.”

“This investigation is indicative of cooperative federal, state, and local law enforcement efforts to rid our communities of this poison,” said Dan Salter, Executive Director, Atlanta-Carolinas HIDTA.

“This is another example of how partnerships benefit citizens by removing illegal drugs from our streets. It is critical that we continue to collaborate to keep dangerous drugs away from children and families. Fulton County Sheriff’s deputies are dedicated to this important duty and we are grateful to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for its unwavering commitment to this cause,” said Fulton County Sheriff Theodore “Ted” Jackson.

According to U.S. Attorney Pak, the charges and other information presented in court: On multiple occasions in late 2015, Lewis traveled from southwest Georgia to the Atlanta metro area and purchased bulk amounts of cocaine. He then took the cocaine back to the Albany, Georgia area to sell. On August 20, 2015, HIDTA agents observed Lewis entering and exiting a drug stash house in Decatur, Georgia, but did not attempt an arrest.

Four months later, on December 14, 2015, agents observed Lewis entering and exiting a drug stash house in East Point, Georgia. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol stopped Lewis’s vehicle for speeding while Lewis was traveling back to Albany from East Point. A deputy sheriff recovered five kilograms of highly-pure cocaine from the backseat and arrested Lewis.

A federal grand jury charged Lewis with conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. After a three-day trial, Lewis was convicted on February 5, 2020 of both charges.

Alfonzo Jamal Lewis, a/k/a Pookie, 35, of Albany, Georgia, was sentenced on August 4, 2020, to 30 years in prison to be followed by ten years of supervised release.

The Atlanta-Carolinas HIDTA and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case. The Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Monroe Police Department, Albany Police Department, and U.S. Marshals Service provided valuable assistance.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg and former Emory Law School Extern Joseph N. Lenoff prosecuted the case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Atlanta recommends parents and children learn about the dangers of drugs at the following web site: www.justthinktwice.gov.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE