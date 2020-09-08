South Dakota; Travis Longfox Charged with Unlawful Possession of Firearm

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Whitewood, South Dakota, man was charged in federal district court with Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.

Travis Longfox, age 28, was charged on February 19, 2020. Longfox appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann on September 2, 2020, and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, 3 years supervised release, and a $100 assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The charge relates to Longfox, previously convicted of a felony and prohibited from possessing firearms, possessing a Kel-Tec .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol in July 2019 at Rapid City. The charge is merely an accusation and Longfox is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

