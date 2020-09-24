South Dakota; Lucian Celestine Charged with Unlawful Possession of Firearm and Threats Against the President | USAO-SD

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Rapid City, South Dakota, man was charged in federal district court with Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person and Threats Against the President.

Lucian Celestine, age 29, was indicted on August 20, 2020, and September 17, 2020. Celestine appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann on September 11, 2020, and pleaded not guilty to the firearms charge. The maximum penalty upon conviction is 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, 3 years supervised release, and a $100 assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The charges relate to Celestine, a person prohibited from possessing firearms, acquiring and possessing a Browning bolt-action rifle, scope, and ammunition in late June of 2020 at Rapid City. Celestine later threatened to shoot the President of the United States by climbing Mount Rushmore and shooting the President from the top of the memorial during the Independence Day celebration. The charges are merely accusations and Celestine is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the Rapid City Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the United States Secret Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Kelderman is prosecuting the case.

