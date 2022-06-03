South Dakota Governor Promises to Defend Girls’ Sports

Gov. Noem Promises to Defend Girls’ Sports, Sue Biden Administration

PIERRE, SD (STL.News) Governor Kristi Noem promised to defend fairness in girls’ sports from an attack by the Biden Administration. The Biden U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is threatening funding for the federal school lunch program and other Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) dollars if schools and other entities do not adopt a false interpretation of Title IX.

“President Biden is holding lunch money for poor Americans hostage in pursuit of his radical agenda. He is insisting that we allow biological males to compete in girls’ sports or else lose funding for SNAP and school lunch programs,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “South Dakota will continue to defend basic fairness so that our girls can compete and achieve. I would remind President Biden that we have defeated him in litigation before and are ready to do so again. Mr. President, we’ll see you in court.”

Earlier this year, Governor Noem signed the strongest legislation in the country to protect fairness in women’s sports.

Governor Noem previously promised, “[President Biden] see you in court” over the OSHA vaccine mandate, which the United States Supreme Court struck down this past January.