South Dakota Governor on Keeping Schools Open

Gov. Noem and Colleagues Support Keeping Schools Open

PIERRE, S.D.(STL.News) Governor Kristi Noem and 14 of her fellow Republican governors issued a joint statement opposing efforts that would disrupt the new school year, saying that any delay in school schedules hurts the educational process of children.

“America’s economic future and international competitiveness depend on our children having the opportunity to receive an education that meets their unique needs,” wrote Governor Noem and her colleagues. “Interruptions in schooling put an undue strain on families and negatively affect a student’s emotional and educational development at a critical stage of life.”

The governors said schools should remain open throughout the school year and parents should be allowed to make the best decision for their children.

“As we kick off a new school year, we are committed to ensuring our students experience no disruption to their education and parents have the choice for any option they believe is best for their child,” continued Gov. Noem and the other Governors. “To that end, we believe money for education should be student-centered and are committed to making that more of a reality in our states.”

Governor Noem was joined by the following Republican governors in issuing the statement: Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Utah Governor Spencer Cox, and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon.

