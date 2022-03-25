South Dakota Governor Noem Signs Housing Bill into Law

PIERRE, SD (STL.News) Governor Kristi Noem has signed HB 1033, which makes an appropriation for the provision of housing infrastructure loans and grants, into law.

In signing the bill, Governor Noem sent a letter to the South Dakota State Legislature discussing her decision while outlining some points of consideration that the Legislature may address prior to when the bill is set to go into effect on June 27, 2022.

Governor Noem has signed 237 bills into law and vetoed one this legislative session.