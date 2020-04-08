South Dakota Gov. Noem Proclaims Wednesday, April 8, 2020, as Statewide Day of Prayer

(STL.News) – Governor Kristi Noem has proclaimed Wednesday April 8, 2020, as a Statewide Day of Prayer.

“I’m encouraging all South Dakotans to join together to pray for an end to this pandemic,” said Noem. “We should pray for the success of our fight against this disease; for comfort to those who have suffered loss; and for strength to all those who continue this fight, both in South Dakota and around the world.”

As part of the Day of Prayer, Noem has encouraged South Dakotans to share their prayers on social media using the hashtag #PrayforSD.

“South Dakota will get through this together. Please share your prayers to encourage our fellow South Dakotans during this difficult time,” Noem continued.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE