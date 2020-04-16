South Dakota Gov. Noem Orders Flags at Half-Staff to Honor Late Rep. Bob Glanzer

(STL.News) – Governor Kristi Noem today ordered that flags be flown at half-staff in honor of the late State Representative Bob Glanzer from sunrise until sundown on Monday, April 20, 2020, the day of his funeral.

“I was very sorry to hear of Bob Glanzer’s passing. Bob was a man of true integrity and someone I greatly respected,” Governor Noem said. “He epitomized what it means to be a true statesman and worked tirelessly for the people of Beadle and Kingsbury counties as well as for our entire state. Bryon and I will miss him dearly, and we extend our deepest sympathies to Penny and his entire family.”

Glanzer, 74, was a state representative from District 22, which is Beadle and Kingsbury counties. He had been serving in the state House since 2017. Please direct all questions to Ian.Fury@state.sd.us.

