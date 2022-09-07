South Carolina – VPET USA in Spartanburg County

VPET USA, LLC establishing operations in Spartanburg County

$10.8 million investment will create 40 new jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (STL.News) VPET USA, LLC, a leading manufacturer of wide-mouth polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles and containers, today announced plans to establish operations in Spartanburg County. The company’s $10.8 million investment will create 40 new jobs.

Founded in 2001, VPET USA, LLC manufactures custom and stock PET containers for the nutrition, food and beverage, personal care, pharmaceutical and health care industries. As a worldwide PET packaging leader, the company produces a vast portfolio of Bisphenol-A (BPA) free PET bottles and wide-mouth jars. VPET USA, LLC offers a quick, effective and flexible approach to manufacturing PET plastic containers – providing its customers a distinct advantage for choice, quality and speed to market.

Located at 861 Victor Hill Road in Greer, VPET USA, LLC’s Spartanburg County operations will initially serve as a blow molding and injection molding facility to supply key customers in the Southeast. The new facility complements four strategically located manufacturing facilities in California, Illinois and Texas, as well as in-house production facilities in various locations around the globe.

Operations are expected to be online in October 2022. Individuals interested in joining the VPET USA, LLC team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has awarded a $150,000 Set-Aside grant to Spartanburg County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

QUOTES

“VPET USA, LLC is honored to work with the state of South Carolina and Spartanburg County to expand our manufacturing operations to the Upstate. This new production facility both aligns with and complements our business growth strategy and provides us with the capacity to support our growing customer base. We’d like to sincerely thank Spartanburg County and the state for their outstanding support, and we look forward to their continued partnership for years to come.” -VPET USA, LLC Chief Executive Officer Jeff Kellar

“VPET USA, LLC’s decision to locate its East Coast operation in Spartanburg County is another great example of how South Carolinians continue to benefit from the thriving manufacturing industry in our state. We thank VPET for choosing South Carolina, and we look forward to supporting them as they operate here.” – Governor Henry McMaster

“Companies recognize that South Carolina’s ideal East Coast location and business-friendly environment offer the recipe for success. We congratulate VPET USA, LLC on their new operation in Spartanburg County and look forward to a long and prosperous partnership.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“VPET USA, LLC expanding their national reach with a facility in Spartanburg County proves again how big a player our county is in the larger economy, particularly with manufacturing, distribution and logistics. We’re excited to welcome VPET USA, LLC to Spartanburg and excited to see them build their success here.” -Spartanburg County Councilman and Chairman of the Economic Development Committee David Britt

