South Carolina: Sportsman Boats Expanding in Dorchester

Sportsman Boats Manufacturing Inc. expanding operations in Dorchester County

$8 million investment to create 75 jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) Sportsman Boats Manufacturing Inc., a family-owned and -operated maker of saltwater fishing boats, today announced plans to expand its operations in Dorchester County. The company’s $8 million investment will create 75 new jobs.

Headquartered in Dorchester County, Sportsman Boats Manufacturing Inc. produces family-friendly center console boats that feature the latest designs, procedures and materials to offer customers unparalleled performance with a safe and comfortable ride. Operating since 2012, Sportsman Boats Manufacturing Inc. began as a start-up company.

Located at 113 Sportsman Way in Summerville, Sportsman Boats Manufacturing Inc.’s expansion will increase the company’s manufacturing capacity to meet the growing demands of the boating market. The expansion plan includes a 75,000-square-foot climate-controlled building that will accommodate the manufacturing of small fiberglass parts and powder coating. The plans also include a new parking lot for employees and additional parking for the company’s boat transportation fleet.

The expansion is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Sportsman Boats Manufacturing Inc. team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“Our organization has grown tremendously since 2012. A big part of that success has been made possible by the support of Dorchester County and the world-class labor force available in this area. We have a great future ahead of us for our brand, our family of employees and our manufacturing facility. Our expansion sets that plan in motion and further solidifies our future.” -Sportsman Boats President Tommy Hancock

“Expansions are always exciting, but today’s announcement by Sportsman Boats Manufacturing Inc. is particularly special because they began their manufacturing operation in South Carolina as a start-up company. Their growth is further testament that South Carolina has the business-friendly environment and talented workforce where companies find success.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Sportsman Boats Manufacturing Inc. is a great example of South Carolina-grown entrepreneurship. They began here in our state, and they continue to grow and strengthen our economy. We congratulate them on their $8 million investment and 75 new jobs.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Dorchester County was fortunate to have Sportsman Boats select us to locate their start-up business in 2012, and we value the decade-long relationship. We congratulate them on their expansion and wish them continued success in the saltwater fishing boat industry.” -Dorchester County Council Chair Bill Hearn