South Carolina Lottery News: Bluffton Couple Wins $125,000

Columbia, SC (STL.News) A Bluffton husband brought home a lottery ticket, and the conversation with his wife went something like this.

“Whoever wins these things?” the wife asked, regarding his ticket.

The husband scratched it and replied, “Oh my, I do.”

He won $125,000 on a $5 Doublin Dollars Double Play scratch-off he purchased from the Circle K Stores #5391 on Fording Island Rd. in Bluffton.

“It definitely was exciting,” the winner told lottery officials.

The couple, who did not wish to be identified, shared they were thankful before they won, and are very happy with the result. They plan to help their family and others with the prize money.

And the winner wants to thank the staff at the Circle K Stores #5391 in Bluffton, for not only selling him the winning lottery ticket, but for always being so nice to him and all of their customers. Circle K Stores #5391 in Bluffton received a commission of $1,250 for selling the claimed ticket.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE