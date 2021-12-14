South Carolina: KIYATEC, Inc. expanding in Greenville County

Company investing $5 million and creating 91 new jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) KIYATEC, Inc. today announced plans to expand operations in Greenville County. The $5 million investment will create 91 new jobs.

Founded in 2005, KIYATEC, Inc. is a commercial stage cancer diagnostics company born from technology developed at Clemson University, creating transformative solutions for cancer patients using functional precision oncology. KIYATEC, Inc. recently launched its first commercial assay 3D Predict™ Glioma for use in glioblastoma (commonly known as GBM) and other brain cancer patient care.

The company established its Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-certified laboratory and began clinical studies in 2015, developing proprietary “ex vivo” 3D cell culture technology platforms to accurately model and predict patient-specific response to approved and investigational cancer drugs targeting a spectrum of solid tumors.

Located at 2 N. Main Street in Greenville, KIYATEC, Inc.’s downtown facility will allow the company to expand its existing clinical testing operations and drug development services which are co-located with the Cancer Institute at nearby Prisma Health’s Memorial Campus. This new facility will be the anchor tenant of the city of Greenville’s new Innovation District.

The new offices are expected to be operational by January 2022 and the CLIA-certified laboratory by April 2022. Individuals interested in joining the KIYATEC, Inc. team should visit the company’s website.

QUOTES

“Securing testing capacity to bring our testing to thousands, then tens of thousands of cancer patients is a business decision that positions us to win and increases our competitive advantage. As a Greenville-based life sciences company, KIYATEC benefits from all this area has to offer including its highly-educated labor force, excellent quality of life for our employees, competitive cost profile and business-friendly environment. We are proud to be a part of the growing business and scientific communities here in Greenville and appreciate the ongoing support from our community leaders in this exciting new phase of our company’s journey.” -KIYATEC, Inc. Chief Executive Officer Matt Gevaert, Ph.D.

“KIYATEC’s expansion is a valued addition to South Carolina’s flourishing life sciences industry. We are proud of the growth of this Clemson-born company and look forward to its continued life-saving work in cancer research.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We’re thrilled to see KIYATEC, Inc. thriving and expanding in South Carolina. The company’s decision to invest $5 million and create 91 new jobs in Greenville County is great news for our state, the Upstate region and our life sciences industry.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“As a leading functional precision oncology company, KIYATEC is solving medical problems and saving lives through cutting-edge science. Greenville County congratulates KIYATEC on their growth and expansion here in our community, and we wish them continued success.” -Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows

“When KIYATEC founder Matt Gevaert came to the Upstate from Canada 25 years ago to study at Clemson, he didn’t expect to stay. But like so many successful founders, he discovered you can take an idea from clinical trial to market implementation in Greenville. Our ecosystem supports entrepreneurs. From here you can scale and grow your business. We are pleased that KIYATEC is locating inside the emerging Innovation District in the heart of downtown as they change the world with lifesaving medical advances.” -City of Greenville Mayor Knox White