South Carolina Governor on Lucas Not Seeking Reelection

Statement from Gov. Henry McMaster on Speaker Jay Lucas Not Seeking Reelection

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) Governor Henry McMaster issued the following statement on S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas announcing that he will not seek another term in the S.C. House of Representatives:

“Speaker Jay Lucas has served the people of South Carolina with distinction for over two decades, and I have been fortunate enough to call him a friend for all of those years. Our work together has been close and constant and his leadership has produced unprecedented growth and prosperity for all the people in our great state. I look forward to continuing our partnership through the end of this session.”