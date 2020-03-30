South Carolina Edu. Lottery Changes to Starting JackPot Amount and Minimum JackPot Roll Increases

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) The Powerball® Product Group has announced changes to ensure the game continues to support good causes in all 48 U.S. lottery jurisdictions. Following the next Grand Prize win, Powerball’s® starting jackpot will reset to a guaranteed $20 million (annuity) with minimum roll increases of $2 million between drawings.

“Powerball® players in many U.S. lottery jurisdictions are under shelter-in-place orders or recommendations from their governors or mayors, which have affected normal consumer behaviors,” said Gregory Mineo, Powerball® Product Group Chairman and Maine Lottery Director. “Just like other enterprises around the world that are making adjustments, we are making proactive changes to continue to offer the world’s premier lottery product.”

Saturday’s advertised jackpot is a guaranteed $160 million; $122.4 million cash value. If the jackpot is won on Saturday, the jackpot will reset to a guaranteed $20 million (annuity) for the Wednesday, April 1 drawing with minimum jackpot roll increases of $2 million between drawings. If the jackpot is not won on Saturday, then the jackpot will continue to grow.

“We would like to offer support to our loyal players during this unprecedented time,” said Mineo. “We are committed to being America’s favorite jackpot game.”

Powerball® tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are broadcast live every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball® ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold.

