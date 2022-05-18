South Carolina: E.A. Sween Establishing in Greenwood

E.A. Sween Company establishing operations in Greenwood County

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) E.A. Sween Company, a leading supplier in the ready-to-eat sandwich industry, today announced plans to establish operations in Greenwood County. The company is investing $38 million and creating 300 new jobs.

Founded in 1955, E.A. Sween Company is a third generation, private company that produces and ships sandwiches and other ready-to-eat products nationally. Its brands include Deli Express®, Market Sandwich®, San Luis® Burritos and Simply Delicious® Bakery. The company sells more than 100 million sandwiches annually.

Located at 5730 Highway 25 North in Hodges, E.A. Sween Company’s new Greenwood County operation will be critical in helping to double the capacity of the company’s sandwich production. When the facility is fully operational, the company expects to produce an additional 75 million sandwiches a year.

The facility is expected to be online in the third quarter of 2023. Individuals interested in joining the E.A. Sween Company team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

“When an industry leader like E.A. Sween Company locates in South Carolina, it’s further proof that our state’s business-friendly environment and talented workforce offer companies the recipe for success. Congratulations to E.A. Sween Company, and we welcome them to the Greenwood County community.” -Gov. Henry McMaster