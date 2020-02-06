South Carolina Department of Corrections Released Arrest Warrants for Four Visitors

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) The South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services released the arrest warrants today for four visitors to Trenton Correctional Institution last weekend.

The four, all from Gaffney, are each charged with manufacturing/possession of marijuana.

Those charged are:

Shaquita Deshanate Wyquisha Holmes, 25

Antonio Demonqual Hargrove Sr., 32

Larikus Rashad Holmes, 28

Veronica Denise Guyton, 46

The S.C. Department of Corrections reminds members of the public that after an arrest, the burden of proof is on the state to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt within a court of law.

