South Carolina – Daye North America in Charleston County

South Carolina – Daye North America expanding operations in Charleston County

$3.5 million investment will create 131 new jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) Daye North America, a subsidiary of Ningbo Daye Garden Machinery Company, today announced plans to expand operations in Charleston County. The $3.5 million investment will create 131 new jobs.

Founded in 2017, Daye North America is an industry leader in the development of innovative, high-quality and easy-to-use outdoor power equipment including gas-powered and battery-powered lawn mowers, string trimmers, blowers, chainsaws, hedge trimmers, lawn tractors and zero-turn radius riding mowers.

Located at 8060 Commerce Center Road in North Charleston, Daye North America’s expansion will create additional assembly space for lawn mowers before distribution to local, regional and national retailers.

The expansion is complete, and individuals interested in joining the Daye North America team should email the company.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has awarded Charleston County a $250,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with the cost of building improvements.

QUOTES

“Daye North America is pleased to announce the expansion of our South Carolina operations. In the past year, we have been greeted with open arms by the state. We have experienced first-hand the hospitality of South Carolina and the dynamic hardworking people who call it home. We look forward to more opportunities to expand our operations here.” -Daye North America President Matt Ragland

“We are excited that Daye North America is expanding just a year and a half after establishing their operations in Charleston County. This growth shows that our state has the pro-business environment and workforce in place where companies find success.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina is home to a roster of globally respected firms, and today’s announcement that Daye North America is expanding helps prove our reputation as a manufacturing powerhouse. Congratulations to the Daye North America team, and we look forward to working with them for many more years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Daye North America established operations in our community in 2020 and quickly found success. This expansion is a testament to our business-friendly practices and the strength of our regional economy. Congratulations to Daye North America, and thank you for your commitment to Charleston County!” -Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor