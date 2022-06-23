South Carolina – Canfor investing $25 million in Hampton

Canfor Southern Pine investing $25 million to modernize Hampton County facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and the S.C. Department of Commerce today announced that Canfor Southern Pine (Canfor), a leading producer of sustainable wood products, is investing $25 million to modernize its Hampton County facility.

Founded in 1938, Canfor produces a variety of wood products and has a large footprint in South Carolina – including six facilities and a corporate office. With a focus on sustainability, Canfor wants to create a future as sustainable as the forests – with goals and targets that support people, the planet and communities.

Located at 4426 Steep Bottom Road in Estill, Canfor’s investment is modernizing the facility with cutting-edge technology and equipment to position the company to meet growing global demand for its wood products.

The upgrades are expected to be completed by the end of 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Canfor team should visit the company’s careers webpage.