South Carolina – Bosch expanding in Anderson County

Bosch expanding operations in Anderson County

$200 million investment will create 350 new jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (STL.News) Bosch, a leading global supplier of technology and services, today announced plans to expand operations in Anderson County. The company’s $200 million investment will create 350 new jobs.

Bosch’s operations are divided into four business sectors: mobility solutions, industrial technology, consumer goods and energy, and building technology. As a leading Internet of Things (IoT) provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0 and connected mobility.

Located at 4421 S.C. Highway 81 in Anderson, the Bosch facility will be the company’s first production operation of fuel cell technology in the United States. The fuel cell stacks produced will drive hydrogen-powered Class 8 trucks in the next few years. The Bosch expansion includes capital upgrades to the Anderson campus, where an estimated 147,000 square feet of floorspace will be developed to manufacture the fuel cell stacks, as well as support clean room and climate-controlled environments required for quality-critical processes. Fuel cell stack production is planned for 2026.

Individuals interested in joining the Bosch team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

QUOTES

“The hydrogen economy holds great promise and at Bosch we are all in. This is a significant milestone as we announce the first fuel-cell related production for Bosch in the U.S. to support the growing demand from our customers as part of a diverse approach to powertrain technology.” -Bosch North America President Mike Mansuetti

“Helping Bosch to be among the first to commercialize fuel cell stack production in the U.S. speaks to the strength of our manufacturing industry and workforce. We are grateful for Bosch’s commitment to our state and look forward to strengthening our partnership.” – Governor Henry McMaster

“Fuel cells have been a promising technology for many years, and it is fitting that this technology is coming to South Carolina where our manufacturing strength has helped many companies bring new innovations to the market. We applaud Bosch for another successful expansion in Anderson County.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“The investment and jobs provided by this new technology are significant for Anderson County and for our long-standing collaboration with Bosch as one of the largest local employers.”-Anderson County Council Chairman Tommy Dunn

