South Carolina – 22 Governors On Reconciliation Bill

Led By Gov. Henry McMaster, Gov. Brian Kemp, 22 Governors Release Statement On Washington Democrats’ Reconciliation Spending Bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Today, 22 Republican governors led by Governor Henry McMaster (SC) and Brian Kemp (GA) released a joint statement in response to the Democrats’ reconciliation spending bill:

“The Democrats’ solution to 40-year high inflation is passing another reckless tax and spending spree to the tune of $740 billion, affecting Americans in every tax bracket.

“While denying recession, Democrats want to raise taxes on businesses and manufacturers, which will force higher costs onto consumers, worsen inflation, and aggravate shortages.

“With sky high prices at the pump, the last thing Americans need is for Democrats to punish energy producers, which will ultimately hurt working families struggling to pay for gas, goods, food, and utilities.

“Our citizens cannot afford Joe Biden’s broken promises on taxes and Democrats’ inflationary spending that will only exacerbate the economic crisis they created.”

Signatories to the statement include: Governors Henry McMaster (SC), Brian Kemp (GA), Kay Ivey (AL), Doug Ducey (AZ), Asa Hutchinson (AR), Ron DeSantis (FL), Brad Little (ID), Eric Holcomb (IN), Kim Reynolds (IA), Tate Reeves (MS), Mike Parson (MO), Greg Gianforte (MT), Pete Ricketts (NE), Chris Sununu (NH), Doug Burgum (ND), Kevin Stitt (OK), Kristi Noem (SD), Bill Lee (TN), Greg Abbott (TX), Spencer Cox (UT), Glenn Youngkin (VA), and Mark Gordon (WY)