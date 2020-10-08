South Bend: Henry Wood Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison

(STL.News) – Henry Wood, 41, of North Judson, Indiana was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty upon his plea of guilty to receipt of child pornography, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

Mr. Woods was sentenced to 168 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.

“Those who engage in crimes exploiting children are among the worst offenders in the criminal justice system. Lengthy prison sentences, like that imposed on Mr. Wood, are often the result in these types of cases,” said United States Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II. “Every view or share of child pornography re-victimizes some of the most vulnerable victims. My Office and our investigative partners will do everything in our power to investigate and prosecute individuals who engage in this type of activity.”

According to documents filed in this case, Mr. Wood admitted that he downloaded child pornography to his cell phone in December of 2018. Wood, a former gang member with an extensive criminal history, possessed over 2000 images of child pornography, including multiple videos. Many of these images contained sadistic images of children under 12 engaging in sex acts.

“This sentence demonstrates the FBI’s commitment to investigating cases of child pornography with a sense of urgency to protect children from predators who engage in this type of activity,” said Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan, FBI Indianapolis. “Protecting the most innocent and vulnerable members of our community, and ensuring those who would harm them are held accountable, is a responsibility the FBI and our law enforcement partners take seriously.”

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney John M. Maciejczyk.

