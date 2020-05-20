Somerset Man Tommy Vaughn Sentenced to 128 Months for Drug Trafficking

(STL.News) – A Somerset, Kentucky, man, Tommy Vaughn, 42, was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday to 128 months in prison, by U.S. District Judge Robert Wier, for conspiring to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine and heroin.

According to Vaughn’s plea agreement, he admitted that beginning in October 2018 through February 2019, Vaughn conspired to others to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine and heroin that he obtained from a source of supply in Richmond, Kentucky. Vaughn was previously convicted of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance- First Degree in Kentucky state court in 2006. .

Under federal law, Vaughn must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for 8 years.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; James Robert Brown, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Louisville Field Office; and Sheriff Greg Speck, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department, jointly made the announcement.

The investigation was directed by the FBI and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenna Reed.

