Solar-Powered Bitcoin Miner Aspen Creek Raises $8M Despite Bear Market – CoinDesk

September 27, 2022
Alexander Graham

ACDC’s use of renewable energy and ability to sell excess power back to the grid particularly attracted Polychain Capital. “We’re excited to partner with ACDC as they build out more long-term, fixed-cost renewable energy production to enable more predictable Bitcoin mining operations, while providing the flexibility to sell excess power opportunistically into volatile energy markets,” PolychainCapital founder Olaf Carlson-Wee, said. “It’s great to witness Bitcoin’s ability to incentivize renewable power production at scale, and we think ACDC is at the forefront of these efforts,” he added.