Six Former Residents of Mexico Charged in Cocaine Conspiracy

(STL.News) – Six former residents of Mexico have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

The one-count Superseding Indictment, returned on March 10, named Amado Alonzo Zazueta Garcia, Juan Jose Quintero Felix, Luis Antonio Alvarado Llanes, Sergio Geovany Alvarado Felix, and Jose Molina Perez, each of whom is originally from Sinaloa, Mexico; and Aracelis Martinez Nunez, formerly of Sonora, Mexico, as the defendants.

According to the Superseding Indictment, from in and around September 2019, to in and around November 2019, in the Western District of Pennsylvania, and elsewhere, the defendants conspired with one another, and with persons both known and unknown to the grand jury, to possess with intent to distribute and distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, a Schedule II controlled substance.

The defendants were originally charged by complaint following their arrest on November 20, 2019. All of the defendants are detained pending trial.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence for each defendant of not less than 10 years in prison and not more than life imprisonment, a fine not to exceed $10,000,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentences imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendants.

Assistant United States Attorney Jerome A. Moschetta is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Unit, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Phoenix (Arizona) Police Department conducted the investigation leading to the Superseding Indictment in this case.

A superseding indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

