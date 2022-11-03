Sitharaman's call for G-20 nation to regulate cryptos gets a thumbs up from domain players

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said global crypto asset regulation should be an international priority and will be a big topic of discussion at the next G-20 summit

India is the host for the G-20 summit for one year, which kicks off in December 2022 and continues till November 2023. India will get the year-long presidency stint for the 20 nation group.

Sitharaman made her remarks Tuesday at an annual event hosted by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations.

Mohammed Roshan, Co-Founder & CEO & of GoSats, said it is extremely positive that the FM considers crypto regulation as one of the top priorities while India will be at the helm of the G20.

“If we can ensure global collaboration on this and get positive regulations, this would give the industry as a whole a timely boost,” he added. “The future of crypto in the country would depend on whether these regulations are positive or not.”

She said India needs to encourage international groups such as the International Monetary Fund, Financial Stability Board and the Organization for Economic Co-operation to help form crypto regulations with all countries being on board.



She iterated that no single country can succeed individually, being in a silo, trying to regulate the crypto assets. She had seeked global co-operation for the same earlier this year as well.

Sitharaman said India hasn’t set crypto-specific legislation yet because “We need to have all the members of the G-20 first of all to come on board to see how best it can be done.”

Sitharaman made clear that the Finance Minister was talking about crypto as an asset and not as a currency, which is the domain of the Reserve

.

The Government of India has been skeptical and critical about the crypto assets over its misuses, which can be drug or terror funding or money laundering activities, which might dent the society at large.

Tarusha Mittal, COO, and Cofounder, UniFarm said, “We are delighted to see that our honorable Finance Minister is actively involved in creating a global consensus for a policy framework around digital assets.”

She strongly believes that India needs to accelerate the creation of a strong and impartial policy to support the growth of the crypto ecosystem in India. Web3 is the tech of the future and India does not want to be left behind.

Furthermore, the Reserve Bank of India has recently launched its pilot project of the central bank digital currency (CBDC) or the e-rupee and the retail version of the same will be rolled out next month.

Jaya Vaidhyanathan, CEO, BCT Digital, said the rollout of the CBDC has been one of the most sought-after developments, since its announcement in the FY23 Union budget.

“A successful pilot and by extension, a full rollout of the digital rupee is expected to boost the reach of payment and financial needs of a wider category of users while ensuring transparency and low operational cost,” she added.

