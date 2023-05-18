Siline’s Restaurant Announces Siline’s Ladies Party – May 20

Siline’s Restaurant in Ballwin, MO, announces “Siline’s Ladies Party.”

BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) Siline’s Restaurant and Bar is a new Caribbean restaurant in Ballwin, Missouri, that offers unique Caribbean cuisines to the West County neighborhoods.

They are excited to announce that Siline’s Ladies Night will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 9 pm to 12 am. The most exciting thing is that ladies drink for FREE all night long.

The owner is Pierre Lamour that grew up in Haiti and loves to cook Caribbean food that he learned from his grandmother. They always dreamed of owning their own restaurant at some point.

Additionally, they announced today that the owner, Pierre Lamour, will be appearing on FOX 2 tomorrow, Friday, May 19, 2023, to discuss their cuisine, new menu items, VIP Program, and more.

St. Louis Restaurant Review recently published a restaurant review about the establishment with high online reviews.

Address and phone:

15581 Manchester Rd

Ballwin, MO 63011

Phone: 636-220-8120