Siline’s Restaurant and Bar reviewed by St. Louis Restaurant Review

Siline’s Restaurant and Bar in Ballwin, Missouri, reviewed by St. Louis Restaurant Review.

BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review published a restaurant review on Siline’s Restaurant and Bar in Ballwin, Missouri.

Siline’s opened in January 2023, featuring French West Indies and Caribbean cuisine, making it one of the first in the area to offer this unique cuisine.

