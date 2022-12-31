Signature Chain (SIGN) Rises 58.62%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Saturday – InvestorsObserver

Signature Chain (SIGN) has been relatively more volatile compared to the crypto market. So far Saturday, the Art, Collectibles and Non-Fungible Tokens has advanced 58.62% to $0.0001212234829.

InvestorsObserver is giving Signature Chain a 87 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Signature Chain!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Signature Chain a high volatility rank of 87, placing it in the top 13% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge takes into account which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

SIGN’s high volatility reading is coupled with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Signature Chain price is trading above resistance. With support at $0.0000612465545322196 and resistance around $0.000106127091266346. This leaves Signature Chain out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

Stay In The Know

Subscribe to our daily morning update newsletter and never miss out on the need-to-know market news, movements, and more.

Thank you for signing up! You’re all set to receive the Morning Update newsletter