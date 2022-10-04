Siemens shares up 2.29% as Sensex rises

Shares of . gained 2.29 per cent to Rs 2769.7 in Tuesday’s session as of 11:31AM (IST) even as the equity benchmark Sensex traded 1059.23 points higher at 57848.04.

Earlier in the day, the stock witnessed a gap up start to the session. The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 3136.8 and a 52-week low of Rs 2023.15 on NSE. Around 2023 shares changed hands on the counter till 11:31AM (IST).

The stock opened at Rs 2742.2 and has touched an intraday high and low of Rs 2789.1 and Rs 2729.65 during the session so far. The stock quoted a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 81.5, earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 34.06 and price to book value (PB) of 7.32, while the return on equity (ROE) stood at Rs 10.53.

Promoter/ FII Holding

The promoters held 75.0 per cent stake in the company as of October 04, while FII and MF ownerships stood at 5.42 per cent and 2.81 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



With a market capitalisation of Rs 98858.98 crore, the company operates in the Capital Goods – Diversified industry. For the quarter ended 30-Jun-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 4337.0 crore, up 7.85 per cent from the previous quarter?s Rs 4021.5 crore and up 45.33 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. The company reported net profit of Rs 300.7 crore for the latest quarter, up 116.49 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Technical Indicators

The relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 43.35. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, it is considered overbought condition when the RSI value is above 70 and oversold condition when it is below 30. Analysts say the RSI indicator should not be seen in isolation, as it may not be sufficient to take a trading call, just the way a fundamental analyst cannot give a “buy” or “sell” recommendation using a single valuation ratio.