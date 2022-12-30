Shree Cements stock price up 0.01 per cent as Sensex climbs

Shares of . rose 0.01 per cent to Rs 23256.15 at 01:43PM hours (IST) on Friday. Earlier in the day, the stock saw a gap up start to the session.

As per data available on BSE, total traded quantity on the counter stood at 332 shares with a turnover of Rs 0.77 crore till 01:43PM (IST). The stock traded at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 52.22, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 4.96.

Return on equity (ROE) was at 13.35 per cent, according to exchange data. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 23450.0 and a low of Rs 23082.3 during the session and quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 27932.6 and a 52-week low of Rs 17900.0.

The stock’s beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.16.

Technical Indicators

The 200-DMA (day moving average) of the stock stood at Rs 22257.1 on December 30, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 23260.09. If a stock trades above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it is considered a bearish trend. If it trades between 50-DMA and 200-DMA, then it suggests the stock can go either way.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of the stood at 44.49. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, a stock is considered overbought when the RSI value stands above 70 and oversold when it is below 30.

Promoter holding

As of 30-Sep-2022, promoters held 62.55 per cent stake in the company, while overseas investors held 11.85 per cent and domestic institutional investors had 10.79 per cent.