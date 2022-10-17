Should we get ready for Bitcoin volatility? – The News Minute

Read what some of the experts think of the current market sentiment.

Bitcoin (BTC) has continued range-bound price action for quite a while now, hovering above the $19,000 mark and showing a lack of volatility almost eerie. Many had expected BTC to finally stray from the $19,000 line to either a rally or a series of lower lows after the release of the CPI (Customer Price Index) report on October 13. While the BTC/USD pair accordingly showed some textbook price actions right after, it had gone back to having a dull weekend.

In the third week of October, BTC stays firmly around the $19,000 price point again. Many analysts are warning that the long-awaited classic volatility might return sooner rather than later, however.

<source: tradingview, binance>

As experts observe, it’s a given that the natural unpredictability would return to BTC. The real question is when that might happen. According to a twitter influencer, “Matter of time until massive volatility is going to kick back into the markets, after four months of consolidation… Majority is still assuming we’ll continue to go downhill with the markets, but I think that odds of upwards momentum have increased.”

Judging by the broader market sentiment, many traders are echoing similar sentiment and expecting a bullish momentum once the market moves.

However, the bearish side has something to say as well. Crypto analysts expect to see a bear market relief rally seeing a return to the high of $21,000 last seen in September before going downwards. In a tweet, they had expressed their belief that the entire market would be seeing some gains. As they added further in, “Capitulation will happen, but not yet”.

Since then, as already mentioned, BTC hasn’t witnessed any movements that might give us a hint as to what is to come. Meanwhile, traders are now considering BTC’s interrelation to the US stock markets as a signifier for BTC’s short-term price prospects.

The Nasdaq Composite Index recently saw its very first weekly close under the 200-period moving average in as many as fourteen years. The event has sparked comparisons with the 2008 global financial crisis. As Nicolas Merten of the YouTube channel DataDash commented, “This was a pivotal moment for the two prior 50-80% bear markets in 2000 and 2008… #bitcoin has never lived through something like this, so expect much more pain to come.”

Indeed, BTC has never faced a crisis as grand in stature as this before. As for the question of whether the market will go bearish or bullish beyond the short term? It’s still too early to say for sure.

