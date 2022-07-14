Deputy Secretary Sherman to Deliver Remarks on Elie Wiesel Act Report and New Strategy

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman will release the 2022 Elie Wiesel Act Report to Congress and the first-ever U.S. Strategy to Anticipate, Prevent, and Respond to Atrocities on Friday, July 15, at 10:30 a.m. EDT from the State Department. Deputy Secretary Sherman will be joined by U.S. Agency for International Development Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman and Assistant Secretary of State for Conflict and Stabilization Operations Anne Witkowsky.