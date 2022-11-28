Shell swoops on Danish gas firm Nature Energy in £1.66bn deal



Shell swoops on Danish renewable gas firm Nature Energy in £1.66bn deal as it shifts towards net-zero emissionsBy Daily Mail City & Finance Reporter Published: 16:50 EST, 28 November 2022 | Updated: 16:50 EST, 28 November 2022

Renewable gas: Shell is buying Denmark’s Nature EnergyShell has agreed to buy Europe’s biggest producer of renewable natural gas (RNG) for £1.66billion as it shifts towards net-zero emissions.The UK-listed group is buying Denmark’s Nature Energy, which has 14 plants using agricultural, industrial and household waste to produce the fuel.Nature has around 30 plants in the pipeline in Denmark, the Netherlands, France and North America. Shell’s deal follows BP’s £3.4billion swoop for US RNG producer Archaea last month.RNG is touted as greener than conventional natural gas because its use of feedstocks such as manure removes gases which would otherwise have been released into the atmosphere.The deal adds to RNG projects Shell already has in the US. It also trades RNG for use in industries such as haulage and shipping.Nature’s 420 staff will operate as a subsidiary of Shell, initially under its existing brand. The Danish firm does not have any UK projects.

