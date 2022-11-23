SGX Nifty up 100 points; here's what changed for market while you were sleeping

The key domestic indices may open in the green as minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting showed U.S. central bankers are looking to soon moderate the pace of interest rate hikes. Options data indicates that the trading range for Nifty 50 remains at 18100-18400.

Here’s breaking down the pre-market actions:

STATE OF THE MARKETS

SGX Nifty signals a positive start

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 97 points, or 0.53 per cent, higher at 18,474, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Thursday.

Wall Street rises

Wall Street’s main indexes ended Wednesday with solid gains after the Federal Reserve’s November meeting minutes showed interest rate hikes may slow soon.

Dow up 0.28%,

S&P 500 rises 0.59%,

Nasdaq gains 0.99%

Asia stocks to climb

Asian stocks were poised to climb Thursday after Federal Reserve meeting minutes showed support for tapering interest-rate increases.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:12 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Wednesday

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.8%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.5%

Dollar slips

The U.S. dollar was broadly weaker on Thursday as investors, encouraged the prospect of a slower pace of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, placed bets on riskier assets.

FII/DII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) on Wednesday net sold shares worth Rs 790 crore, provisional data showed. DIIs, however, purchased shares to the tune of Rs 414 crore.

Stocks in F&O ban today

. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.

Rupee: The Indian unit fell slightly against the US dollar on Wednesday, settling at 81.8450, compared with Tuesday’s close of 81.6650.

Macro news

A substantial majority of Fed policymakers agreed it would “likely soon be appropriate” to slow the pace of interest rate hikes, the meeting minutes showed. Traders had expected the Fed minutes would affirm officials’ softening stance after recent data showed a moderation in economic conditions.

IPO LISTING

Rustomjee’s Keystone Realtors will debut on the bourses on Thursday. According to grey market trends, the stock may see muted listing gains.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)