Putnam County Convicted Felon And Registered Sex Offender Indicted For Possessing An Explosive

United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces the return of an indictment charging Paul Bryan McCorkle (54, Interlachen) with possession of an explosive by a convicted felon. If convicted, McCorkle faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. The indictment also notifies McCorkle that the United States intends to forfeit an improvised explosive device, which is alleged to have been unlawfully possessed.

According to the indictment, on February 22, 2022, McCorkle possessed an explosive (Pyrodex powder), which is a black powder substitute. McCorkle had been twice convicted of failure to register as a sex offender, which is a felony, and was therefore prohibited under federal law from possessing an explosive.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Florida Bureau of Fire Arson and Explosives Investigation, and the Putnam County Fire Rescue Department. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Laura Cofer Taylor. The asset forfeiture will be handled by Assistant United States Attorney Mai Tran.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today