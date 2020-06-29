Seth Morgan Sentenced to Time Served for Mail Theft

(STL.News) – The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont stated that Seth Morgan, 38, of Sheldon, Vermont was sentenced today to time served following his guilty plea to the lead count of a five count indictment charging him with mail theft. The thefts occurred at the Sheldon Springs Post Office in Sheldon, Vermont between April 2, 2018 and May 4, 2018. United States District Judge William K. Sessions III also ordered Morgan to serve a 2-year term of supervised release and to pay a $100 special assessment.

The lead investigator on the case was United States Postal Inspector Kristin Miller. Morgan was represented by Assistant Federal Public Defender David L. McColgin. Assistant United States Attorney Nikolas Kerest handled the prosecution for the United States.

