Serial Bank Robber Stanley Carl Green Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison

(STL.News) – A serial bank robber with three prior bank robbery convictions was sentenced today to federal prison after robbing three additional Pacific Northwest banks and making threats by mail.

Stanley Carl Green, 57, transient, and formerly a resident of Washington state, was sentenced to 140 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release. United States District Court Judge Ann Aiken also ordered Green to pay $11,570 in restitution.

According to court documents, in December 2015, while on escape status from supervision, Green robbed a Federal Savings Bank in Olympia, Washington of $4,897. He was arrested for the robbery six months later and charged in Thurston County, Washington. Released on bond, Green again fled and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

In November 2017, Green mailed threatening letters to two people who had restraining orders against him.

In December 2017, Green robbed a Rogue Federal Credit Union in Port Orford, Oregon. With his face partially masked by a towel, Green brandished a box cutter and ordered the bank tellers to kneel on the floor. He fled with $3,833.

Later the same month, Green robbed a Columbia Bank in Waldport, Oregon. His face was again partially covered and he brandished and displayed to the tellers what appeared to be a handgun. Green fled with $2,840.

On January 17, 2018, investigators located and arrested Green at a campground in Curry County, Oregon. They seized $848 and BB ammunition. Green admitted to the three robberies and a fourth in Salem, Oregon. He told investigators that the gun used in the Waldport robbery was a BB gun he purchased at Walmart.

On November 27, 2018, Green pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery and two counts of armed bank robbery. Prior to being sentenced today, Green pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting a communication containing a threat to injure.

This case was investigated by FBI, USMS, Port Orford Police Department, Bandon Police Department, Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Tumwater Police Department and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, and was prosecuted by Jeffrey Sweet, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon and the Lewis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office and the Curry County District Attorney’s Office.

