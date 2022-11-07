Sensex rises! But these stocks fell 5% or more in Monday's session

NEW DELHI: Several stocks plunged in excess of 5 per cent in Mumbai trading on Monday even as equity benchmark BSE Sensex traded 234.79 points up at 61185.15 amid brisk buying in frontline bluechip counters.

On the BSE, Pace E-Commerce .(down 19.97 per cent), ISMT Ltd(down 19.40 per cent), Sri Lakshmi Sar(down 11.82 per cent), Oriental Carbon(down 11.55 per cent) and Clarus Infra(down 11.29 per cent) stood among the top losers in today’s trade.

In the Nifty pack, 33 stocks closed in the green, while 17 stocks ended in the red.

The index closed 85.65 points up at 18202.8.

On the BSE, Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., Bombay Rayon, Gautam Gems(PP), and hit their fresh 52-week lows, while , , , and touched their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade.

