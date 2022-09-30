Sensex rises! But these stocks fell 5% or more in Friday's session

NEW DELHI: Several stocks plunged in excess of 5 per cent in Mumbai trading on Friday even as equity benchmark BSE Sensex traded 1016.96 points up at 57426.92 amid brisk buying in frontline bluechip counters.

On the BSE, Akshar Spintex(down 19.96 per cent), Modis Navnirman Ltd.(down 14.19 per cent), Maha Corp Ltd(down 12.00 per cent), Gujarat Hy-Spin(down 9.96 per cent) and Netlink Sol(down 9.82 per cent) stood among the top losers in today’s trade.

In the Nifty pack, 41 stocks closed in the green, while 9 stocks ended in the red.

The index closed 276.25 points up at 17094.35.

Ltd, , , GKP Printing & Pack and hit their fresh 52-week lows, while , Containe Technologies Ltd., , and touched their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade.

