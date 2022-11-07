Business

Sensex revisits 61,000 mark on upbeat global cues

November 7, 2022
Alexander Graham

The Sensex climbed over 230 points to reclaim the 61,000 mark on Monday, propelled by robust buying in bank, auto and metal stocks amid a firm trend in global equities. Rising for the second straight day, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 234.79 points at 61,185.15. The Nifty rose by 85.65 points to end at 18,202.80 points. topped the gainers’ chart, jumping 3.4% after the bank on Saturday posted its highest-ever quarterly profit at ?13,265 crore, up 74% year-on-year, for the September quarter, buoyed by robust loan sales, higher interest income and lower provisions.
, , , M&M, , and were among the other major winners, climbing up to 1.81%.
In contrast, , , , , and Dr Reddy’s were among the laggards, dropping as much as 2.37%.

The market breadth was in favour of the bulls, with 18 of the 30 Sensex counters closing in the green.