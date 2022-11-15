Sensex reverses early losses to end 249 points higher; Nifty above 18,400

Amid favorable global cues, key equity indices reversed early losses and hit fresh 52-week highs on Tuesday led by banking, auto and financial stocks.

The 30-share Sensex ended 249 points higher at 61,873, while its broader peer Nifty 50 ended at the 18,400 level.

“Following gains in global equities, early losses in the domestic market were reversed with banking stocks steering the recovery. Food and commodity price declines have helped keep domestic inflation below 7%. Although the CPI has continued to remain above the RBI’s tolerance limit of 6%, it is estimated that it will begin to fall within the range from Q1 FY24,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at , said.

Among Sensex stocks, Corp, , , , SBI, M&M, Dr Reddy’s Labs, and were the top performers in today’s trading session, surging about 1-2.5%. , , HDFC, NTPC and also closed higher.

On the other hand, ITC, , , , , , HUL and TCS ended the session in the red zone.

Sectorally, the Nifty Pvt Bank advanced 0.67% and Nifty Auto increased 0.64% while Nifty Metal and Nifty IT closed higher. In the broader market, Nifty Midcap50 and Smallcap50 ended flat.

Asian markets today ended higher as investors brushed off a reverse on Wall Street and focused on signs of slowing inflation and China’s moves to shore up its economy. On Tuesday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 0.10%, China’s Shanghai Composite rose 1.64% and South Korea’s Kospi increased 0.23%.

The Indian rupee closed higher as large corporate dollar outflows were countered by a softer greenback and a stronger Chinese yuan. The rupee ended at 81.0950 per dollar, against its previous close of 81.26. While the Brent crude January futures fell 1.04% to $92.02 per barrel.

The dollar index, which tracks the movement of the greenback against a basket of six major world currencies, declined 0.49% to 106.14 level.

The market breadth was skewed in favour of bears. About 1,841 stocks declined, 1,668 gained and 126 remained unchanged.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended at 7.2613%, lowest level since September 21, as easing inflation raised bets that the central bank will slow down its pace of policy tightening.